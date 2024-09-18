Perpetual Limited Reduces Stake in Metcash

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has reported a decrease in its voting power in Metcash Limited, from 7.775% to 5.960%, marking a change in the company’s substantial shareholdings as of September 16, 2024. This shift follows their previous update to the market in June of that year. The detailed changes, including the nature of the transactions and the number of votes affected, are documented in an annexure to the notice.

