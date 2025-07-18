Perpetual Limited Reduces Stake in EVT Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Perpetual Limited ( (AU:PPT) ) has provided an update.

Perpetual Limited has announced a change in its substantial holding in EVT Limited, with its voting power decreasing from 16.073% to 14.765%. This reduction in voting power may impact Perpetual’s influence over EVT Limited’s decision-making processes, potentially affecting its strategic positioning within the industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PPT) stock is a Hold with a A$22.40 price target.

Perpetual Limited is a financial services company that provides investment management, financial advisory, and trustee services. The company focuses on delivering financial solutions to a range of clients, including individuals, families, and institutions.

Average Trading Volume: 315,363

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.37B

