Perpetual Limited Exits Bluescope Steel Stake

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in Bluescope Steel Limited as of October 1, 2024. The financial entity, along with its associated companies, previously notified Bluescope Steel of its significant position in the company in late September 2024. Details regarding the changes in interests that led to this cessation have been documented in Annexure A of the release.

For further insights into AU:PPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.