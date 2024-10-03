Perpetual Limited Exits Bluescope Stake

Bluescope Steel Limited (AU:BSL) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited and its associated entities have ceased to be substantial shareholders in Bluescope Steel Limited as of October 1, 2024. This marks a significant change in the company’s investment profile, as detailed in the latest regulatory filing. The report outlines the changes in relevant interests and associations, signifying a shift in the company’s shareholder structure.

