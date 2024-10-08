Perpetual Limited Ends Major Stake in IPH

Perpetual Limited (AU:PPT) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in IPH Limited as of October 4, 2024, marking a significant change in its investment portfolio. Details surrounding this change in interest, which follows Perpetual’s last substantial holding notice in May, have been documented in the provided annexure. This strategic move could signal shifting market positions or a new direction for the investment firm’s strategy.

For further insights into AU:PPT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.