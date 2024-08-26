Perpetual Equity’s Year-End Earnings Dip

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:PIC) has released an update.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited reports a significant decline in annual financial results, with revenue and profits dropping by 46.2% and 48.1% respectively. Despite this downturn, shareholders can expect to receive a final dividend of 4 cents per share in October. The net tangible assets per ordinary security stand at $1.272 as of 30 June 2024.

For further insights into AU:PIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.