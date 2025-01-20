Perpetual Equity Updates Dividend Reinvestment Plan Rules

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:PIC) ).

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited has announced updates to its Dividend Reinvestment Plan Rules due to a change in the name of its share registry from Link Market Services to MUFG Corporate Markets. This change is administrative and ensures shareholders have updated contact details for inquiries about their holdings. The update is expected to streamline processes for shareholders participating in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

More about Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited is a financial investment company based in Sydney, Australia. It is listed on the ASX and focuses on providing equity investment services to its shareholders.

YTD Price Performance: 1.45%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

