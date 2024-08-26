Perpetual Equity Unveils 2024 Financial Outcomes

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:PIC) has released an update.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited has released its 2024 Annual Financial Results, including key documents such as the FY24 Appendix 4E, the Annual Report to Shareholders, and the Corporate Governance Statement, all authorized by the Board of Directors. These documents provide insights into the company’s financial performance and governance practices over the past fiscal year.

