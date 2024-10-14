Perpetual Equity Reports Strong NTA and Dividend Yields

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:PIC) has released an update.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited reported their monthly investment update, showing a net tangible asset (NTA) per share after tax of $1.272 and before tax at $1.304. The company highlighted that their investment portfolio has outperformed the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index over seven years, delivering an annualized return of 9.7% since inception. Moreover, they announced an appealing annual dividend yield of 6.7%, with a grossed-up yield of 9.5% reflecting the inclusion of franking credits.

