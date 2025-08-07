Perpetual Equity Investment Reports NTA Backing for August 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:PIC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited has announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of August 6, 2025. The NTA before tax is reported at $1.313, and after tax, it stands at $1.273. These figures, which are unaudited and approximate, reflect provisions for deferred tax on unrealized gains and losses in the company’s investment portfolio. This announcement provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and asset valuation, which can impact investment decisions.

More about Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management services. It primarily offers equity investment opportunities and is managed by Perpetual Investment Management Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 266,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For a thorough assessment of PIC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue