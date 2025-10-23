Perpetual Equity Investment Announces NTA Backing for October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:PIC) ) has issued an update.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited has announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of October 22, 2025, with figures standing at $1.280 before tax and $1.245 after tax. These figures, which are unaudited and approximate, reflect provisions for deferred tax on unrealized gains and losses in the company’s investment portfolio, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market positioning.

More about Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited operates within the investment management industry, focusing on providing equity investment opportunities. It is managed by Perpetual Investment Management Limited and is part of the Perpetual Group, which includes Perpetual Limited and its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 308,264

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

See more insights into PIC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue