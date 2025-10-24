Perpetual Equity Announces NTA Backing for October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:PIC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited announced its Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of October 23, 2025, with figures before tax at $1.287 and after tax at $1.254. These figures, which are unaudited and approximate, reflect provisions for deferred tax on unrealised gains and losses in the company’s investment portfolio, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market positioning.

More about Perpetual Equity Investment Co. Ltd.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management services. It is managed by Perpetual Investment Management Limited and is part of the Perpetual Group, which includes Perpetual Limited and its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 308,264

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

