Korvest Ltd. (AU:KOV) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has become a substantial holder in Korvest Limited, acquiring a 5.006% voting power with 588,266 ordinary shares. This development marks a significant stake in the company, reflecting Perpetual’s strategic interest in Korvest’s operations. Investors might find this move intriguing as it could influence Korvest’s market dynamics.

