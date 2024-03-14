Perpetua Resources Welcomes New CEO Jon Cherry

Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA) has released an update.

Perpetua Resources Corp. has announced a leadership transition with mining veteran Jon Cherry set to replace Laurel Sayer as President and CEO, effective March 14, 2024. Sayer, who led the company through its permitting process, will retire in April 2025 but will stay on as Senior Advisor to ensure a smooth transition. Cherry, who brings over 33 years of mining experience and a track record of successful project development and operations, will guide the company as it moves the Stibnite Gold Project towards construction.

