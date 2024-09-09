Permex Petroleum Resumes Trading and Proposes New Funding

Permex Petroleum Corporation (TSE:OIL) has released an update.

Permex Petroleum Corporation is set to resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange following a revocation of its previous cease trade order, having filed the required financial statements. Additionally, the company has terminated its initial private placement offer and is now proposing a new one, seeking to raise funds through convertible debenture units that include warrants exercisable for common shares.

