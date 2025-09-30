Perma-Fix Signs New Collective Bargaining Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On September 25, 2025, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.’s subsidiary, Perma-Fix Northwest Richland, Inc., entered into a Collective Bargaining Agreement with the United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 598, effective October 1, 2025. The agreement, covering 71 production employees, aims to stabilize the workforce by governing compensation and working conditions, including annual wage increases and healthcare benefits, with a term lasting until October 1, 2030.

The most recent analyst rating on (PESI) stock is a Hold with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Perma-Fix stock, see the PESI Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PESI is a Neutral.

Perma-Fix’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including declining revenues and negative profit margins. The technical analysis further indicates bearish momentum. However, the positive outlook from the earnings call, with significant revenue growth and major contracts, provides some optimism for future performance. The valuation remains a concern due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. operates in the environmental services industry, focusing on waste treatment operations. The company provides services aimed at maintaining a skilled and stable labor force, with a market focus on environmental sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 197,997

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $184.5M

