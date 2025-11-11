Perma-Fix Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Strategic Progress

Perma-fix Environmental Services ( (PESI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Perma-fix Environmental Services presented to its investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company specializing in the management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste, serving both government and commercial sectors. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Perma-Fix reported a 45% increase in year-over-year revenue, driven by higher waste volumes and international shipments, with significant improvements in its Treatment Segment’s gross margin. The company also highlighted the commencement of hot commissioning at the DOE’s DFLAW facility and the progress of its PFAS destruction technology, which is expected to triple capacity by early 2026.

The financial results for the third quarter showed a revenue increase to $17.5 million from $16.8 million in the previous year, with the Treatment Segment contributing $13.1 million. Despite a decrease in the Services Segment revenue, the company achieved a gross profit of $2.6 million, up from $1.3 million in the prior year. The operating loss narrowed to $1.9 million from $2.6 million, and the net loss was significantly reduced to $1.8 million compared to $9.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Perma-Fix’s strategic focus includes expanding its customer base across government and commercial waste streams, with a growing backlog in its Treatment Segment. The company is actively bidding on federal projects and exploring new growth opportunities aligned with its core competencies. The PFAS destruction technology continues to gain traction, with the second-generation system set for commissioning in the first quarter of 2026.

Looking ahead, Perma-Fix anticipates continued improvement through 2026, supported by its robust treatment backlog and increasing demand for its PFAS destruction services. The company remains vigilant about potential impacts from government shutdowns but is optimistic about its strategic positioning and growth prospects in both domestic and international markets.

