Perion Network to Release Q2 2025 Results and Ends Shareholder Rights Plan

The latest update is out from Perion Network ( (PERI) ).

On July 10, 2025, Perion Network Ltd. announced its plan to release the second quarter 2025 financial results on August 11, 2025, followed by a conference call hosted by CEO Tal Jacobson and CFO Elad Tzubery. Additionally, the company’s Board of Directors terminated the shareholders’ rights plan, initially adopted to protect shareholder interests after a share price decline, reflecting confidence in Perion’s growth trajectory and commitment to long-term value creation.

Spark’s Take on PERI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PERI is a Neutral.

Perion Network’s stock score is driven by promising growth prospects from strategic acquisitions and strong technical momentum. However, financial challenges such as declining web revenue, negative cash flow, and valuation concerns due to recent net losses weigh on the overall score. The company’s robust balance sheet and increased guidance provide a buffer, but continuous monitoring of financial performance is crucial.

More about Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a leader in advanced technology, focusing on digital advertising solutions that enhance marketing investments for agencies, brands, and retailers. The company offers the Perion One platform, which integrates data, creative, and channels to improve the effectiveness of digital advertising.

Average Trading Volume: 448,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $488.7M

