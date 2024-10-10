Perimeter Medical Imaging Completes Funding Round

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSE:PINK) has released an update.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has completed a second and final round of its non-brokered private placement, raising CAD $11.89 million in total. The funds will be used to bolster the company’s working capital, further the commercialization and development of its medical imaging technology, and support clinical studies. The newly issued shares are subject to a four-month hold period.

