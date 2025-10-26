Perfect Group International Holdings Ltd. Announces Court-Sanctioned Privatization Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Perfect Group International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3326) ) is now available.

Perfect Group International Holdings Ltd. announced that the Grand Court sanctioned a scheme of arrangement and confirmed a capital reduction, facilitating the company’s privatization. The scheme is expected to become effective on October 28, 2025, with the company’s shares being delisted from the Stock Exchange on October 31, 2025, marking a significant shift in its market presence.

Perfect Group International Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the industry of diamond and jewelry. Its primary focus is on the privatization and restructuring of its corporate structure.

