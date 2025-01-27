Perennial International Bolsters Investment Portfolio with Further Alibaba Shares Acquisition

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Perennial International ( (HK:0725) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Perennial International Limited has announced a further acquisition of 50,000 Alibaba shares, representing a small fraction of Alibaba’s issued shares. This acquisition, which is part of a larger aggregated transaction within a 12-month period, aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance its investment portfolio by capitalizing on Alibaba’s strong positioning in the information technology sector. The acquisition underscores the company’s belief in Alibaba’s future growth potential, aiming to benefit the company’s overall financial performance.

More about Perennial International

Perennial International Limited is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and trading of electric cable and wire products.

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 24,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$107.4M

