Perennial Energy’s Profits Soar, No Dividend Declared

Perennial Energy Holdings Ltd. has reported a significant growth for the first half of 2024, with a 34.1% increase in revenue and a 70.8% jump in profit compared to the same period last year. The company’s gross profit margin also improved by 6.5 percentage points year-on-year. Despite these strong financial results, the Board has decided not to issue an interim dividend.

