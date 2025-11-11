Peraso Inc. Reports Record mmWave Revenue Growth

Peraso, Inc. ( (PRSO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Peraso, Inc. presented to its investors.

Peraso Inc. is a leading company in the wireless technology sector, specializing in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave solutions, providing chipsets, antenna modules, software, and IP for various applications including fixed wireless access and immersive video.

In its third quarter of 2025, Peraso Inc. reported a significant increase in revenue, driven by a 35% sequential rise in mmWave product sales, achieving a quarterly record. The company also highlighted strategic collaborations and design wins, including a partnership with WeLink to enhance broadband deployment in urban areas and a new OEM customer order for fixed wireless access equipment.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a total net revenue of $3.2 million, up from $2.2 million in the previous quarter, and a GAAP gross margin improvement to 56.2%. Operating expenses decreased year-over-year, contributing to a reduced GAAP net loss of $1.2 million, compared to $2.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company’s focus on expanding its customer base and market applications for its 60 GHz solutions remains a priority.

Looking ahead, Peraso Inc. anticipates fourth-quarter revenue to range between $2.8 million and $3.1 million, as it continues to leverage its technology for growth in existing and new markets.

