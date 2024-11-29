Peppermint Innovation Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Peppermint Innovation Limited (AU:PIL) has released an update.

Peppermint Innovation Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support for its strategic initiatives. The fintech company, which aims to enhance financial inclusion through its Peppermint Platform in the Philippines, is poised for continued growth with the ratification of various financial measures.

