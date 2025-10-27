Peppermint Innovation Expands Cash-In Network in the Philippines

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Peppermint Innovation Limited ( (AU:PIL) ) is now available.

Peppermint Innovation Limited has signed new partnership agreements with ECPay and BTI Payments, significantly expanding its cash-in and bill payment network across the Philippines. These partnerships provide access to nearly 9,000 retail touchpoints and over 3,100 Pay&Go kiosks, enhancing the convenience and accessibility of its Bizmoto and PCM digital wallet platforms. The expanded network supports Peppermint’s goal of increasing transaction frequency, thereby generating predictable recurring revenue and reinforcing the scalability of its platform. This strategic move strengthens Peppermint’s market positioning and offers substantial growth potential by tapping into MASS-SPECC’s 3.4 million cooperative members.

More about Peppermint Innovation Limited

Peppermint Innovation Limited is a company operating in the digital financial services industry, focusing on providing digital payment solutions and wallet platforms. Its primary products include the Bizmoto and Pinoy Coop Mobile (PCM) digital wallet platforms, which facilitate cash-in and bill payment transactions. The company targets the Philippine market, leveraging partnerships with local cooperatives to expand its reach and enhance financial inclusion.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12.55M

For an in-depth examination of PIL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue