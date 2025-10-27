People’s Insurance Co. to Host Q3 2025 Results Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

People’s Insurance Co (Group) of China ( (HK:1339) ) has provided an announcement.

The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited announced its plan to hold the 2025 Third Quarter Results Announcement through a text interaction session on October 31, 2025. This event will allow investors to engage with the company by submitting questions in advance, which will be addressed during the session, potentially impacting investor relations and market perceptions.

The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited is a major player in the insurance industry, providing a range of insurance products and services. It focuses on serving the Chinese market with a variety of insurance solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 97.57%

Average Trading Volume: 56,222,576

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$404.5B

