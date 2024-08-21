People’s Insurance Co Announces Interim Results

People’s Insurance Co (Group) of China (HK:1339) has released an update.

The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited has announced it will release its 2024 interim results and host a presentation on August 28 and 29, 2024, respectively. The event will feature key company executives and will be accessible through a webcast. Investors are invited to submit questions via email and can view the presentation video on the company’s website shortly after the event.

