Peoplein Limited Updates on Market Buy-Back Activity

Peoplein Limited ( (AU:PPE) ) has provided an announcement.

Peoplein Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, identified by the ASX security code PPE. The company reported that a total of 1,225,526 securities had been bought back before the previous day, with an additional 173,975 securities purchased on the previous day. This buy-back activity is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PPE) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Peoplein Limited stock, see the AU:PPE Stock Forecast page.

More about Peoplein Limited

Average Trading Volume: 159,145

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$97.65M

