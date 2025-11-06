Penumbra, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Penumbra Inc. ( (PEN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Penumbra Inc. presented to its investors.

Penumbra, Inc. is a leading company in the medical device industry, specializing in innovative thrombectomy technologies for treating challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke and venous thromboembolism. The company operates globally, supporting healthcare providers in over 100 countries.

In its third quarter of 2025, Penumbra, Inc. reported a significant increase in revenue, reaching $354.7 million, marking a 17.8% growth compared to the same period in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by strong sales in the United States, which constituted 77.5% of the total revenue.

Key financial highlights include a 21.5% increase in U.S. revenue and an 18.5% rise in U.S. thrombectomy revenue. The company’s operating income improved to $48.8 million, with a net income of $45.9 million. The adjusted EBITDA stood at $66.7 million, reflecting a margin of 18.8%.

Penumbra’s gross profit for the quarter was $240.4 million, with a gross margin of 67.8%. The company experienced a favorable product mix and improved productivity, contributing to the positive financial results. Operating expenses were managed effectively, with a slight decrease in R&D costs compared to the previous year.

Looking ahead, Penumbra, Inc. has raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, expecting growth between 15% to 16% over 2024. The company remains optimistic about maintaining its momentum in the U.S. thrombectomy market and sustaining its gross and operating margins.

