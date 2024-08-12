Pentanet Ltd: Shift in Substantial Holder’s Stake

Pentanet Ltd (AU:5GG) has released an update.

Stephen Cornish’s voting power in Pentanet Limited has decreased from 13.65% to 11.65% due to a dilution event on April 2, 2024, despite an earlier increase through participation in a Share Purchase Plan on May 31, 2023. The dilution was a result of the issuance of additional shares by the company, which affected Cornish’s relative holding but not the absolute number of shares held. His interest in the company remains substantial, with various forms of control over voting rights and disposal of shares.

For further insights into AU:5GG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.