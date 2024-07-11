Pennon Group Welcomes Positive Ofwat Assessments

Pennon Group plc (GB:PNN) has released an update.

The Pennon Group PLC has received Ofwat’s Draft Determinations for the K8 period (2025-2030), applauding the quality of business plans for South West Water and Sutton and East Surrey Water. South West Water’s plan was rated as ‘outstanding’, while Sutton and East Surrey Water’s recent acquisition was deemed ‘generally good’. The company is set to engage in discussions with Ofwat, aiming to provide responses by August 28, 2024, and anticipates the Final Determinations on December 19, 2024.

