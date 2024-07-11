Pennon Group Announces New CFO Appointment

Pennon Group plc (GB:PNN) has released an update.

Pennon Group plc has announced the departure of CFO Steve Buck for personal reasons and the immediate appointment of Laura Flowerdew as his successor. Flowerdew, who previously served as Chief Customer and Digital Officer of Pennon and CFO at Bristol Water plc, brings substantial leadership experience to the role. CEO Susan Davy expresses confidence in Flowerdew’s capabilities, underlining her strong understanding of the company.

