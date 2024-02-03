PennantPark Investment Corp. Announces Monthly Distribution

Pennantpark Investment Corp. (PNNT) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

PennantPark Investment Corporation announced its monthly distribution on February 2, 2024, as detailed in a press release. The report, along with the press release, is furnished under Form 8-K but is not considered “filed” for regulatory purposes and is not subject to the liabilities of specific securities laws, nor is it incorporated by reference into any other filings unless explicitly stated.

For further insights into PNNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.