Pennant International Announces Major Shareholding Notification

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pennant International ( (GB:PEN) ) has provided an update.

Pennant International Group PLC announced a significant shareholding notification, revealing that Christopher Powell and his concert party associates hold 13.20% of the company’s issued ordinary share capital. This development could influence the company’s shareholder dynamics and potentially impact its strategic decisions moving forward.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PEN) stock is a Hold with a £21.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pennant International stock, see the GB:PEN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PEN is a Neutral.

Pennant International’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and poor valuation metrics. The technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, further weighing on the score. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events means these components do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PEN stock, click here.

More about Pennant International

Pennant International Group PLC operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing training solutions, software, and services to the defense, aerospace, and rail industries. The company is known for its specialized products that cater to complex training and simulation needs, positioning itself as a key player in these markets.

Average Trading Volume: 94,147

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £10.61M

See more data about PEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue