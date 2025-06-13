PENN Entertainment to Repurchase Convertible Senior Notes

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from Penn National Gaming ( (PENN) ) is now available.

On June 13, 2025, PENN Entertainment, Inc. entered into agreements to repurchase approximately $223.8 million of its 2.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026. The transactions, expected to close on June 20, 2025, will result in a total purchase price of approximately $230.9 million, reducing the outstanding notes to about $106.7 million. HudsonWest LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor for these transactions.

PENN is a Neutral.

Penn National Gaming’s overall score is primarily influenced by financial performance challenges, including profitability issues and high leverage. While the earnings call and corporate events provide a positive outlook, technical and valuation metrics suggest cautious optimism. The company must address financial pressures and operational challenges to improve its stock attractiveness.

More about Penn National Gaming

Average Trading Volume: 3,881,139

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.53B

