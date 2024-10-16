Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Dividend Update

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (AU:PCX) has released an update.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust has updated its dividend distribution details, specifically adjusting the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price. The announcement pertains to ordinary units fully paid and covers the period ending September 30, 2024. Investors should note the revised record date as October 2, 2024, reflecting changes to their financial strategies.

