Peloton Minerals Extends Warrant Expiry Date

Peloton Minerals Corporation has announced an extension of the expiration date for certain warrants, from May 4, 2024, to May 4, 2026. The company, traded under PMC on the CSE and PMCCF on the OTCQB, is engaged in various exploration projects, including lithium in North Elko and gold in Nevada and Montana. Investors are advised to consider the forward-looking nature of this information.

