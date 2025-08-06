Peijia Medical Reports Strong Growth in H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Peijia Medical Ltd. ( (HK:9996) ) is now available.

Peijia Medical Ltd. announced unaudited operating statistics for the first half of 2025, highlighting a revenue increase driven by market share gains in the TAVR sector and the introduction of premium products. The company expanded its TAVR portfolio into over 70 new hospitals, achieving significant growth in implantations. The launch of new neurointerventional products also contributed to robust performance, indicating strong market positioning and potential future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9996) stock is a Buy with a HK$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Peijia Medical Ltd. stock, see the HK:9996 Stock Forecast page.

More about Peijia Medical Ltd.

Peijia Medical Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the medical industry with a focus on developing and providing transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and neurointerventional products. The company is expanding its market share in China’s TAVR market and is known for its innovative medical devices.

Average Trading Volume: 2,021,680

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.09B

