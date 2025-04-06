Peijia Medical Achieves Milestone with Robotic-Assisted TAVR System

The latest announcement is out from Peijia Medical Ltd. ( (HK:9996) ).

Peijia Medical Limited announced the successful completion of the first patient treatment using its ReachTactile™ robotic-assisted TAVR system. This system, which was used in a clinical trial at Xiamen Cardiovascular Hospital, offers a cost-effective and innovative solution for TAVR therapy. It features a modular design that fits conventional catheter rooms, allows for precise operation, and reduces radiation exposure for cardiologists. The system’s remote control capabilities also enable long-distance operations and training, potentially impacting the company’s market position by offering advanced medical solutions.

Peijia Medical Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the development of innovative medical devices. The company operates in the healthcare industry, specializing in robotic-assisted systems for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures.

