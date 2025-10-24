Peel Mining Limited Director Increases Shareholdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Peel Mining Limited ( (AU:PEX) ) has shared an announcement.

Peel Mining Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Donald Mark Okeby. The change reflects an acquisition of 243,200 fully paid shares through participation in a Share Purchase Plan, increasing the total indirect holdings to 12,965,422 shares. This move indicates a potential increase in confidence or strategic positioning by the director within the company.

More about Peel Mining Limited

Peel Mining Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the discovery and extraction of valuable minerals, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 1,505,306

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$70.3M

