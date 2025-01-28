Pedevco Enhances Compensation with Stock and Bonuses

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Pedevco ( (PED) ) just unveiled an update.

On January 23, 2025, Pedevco Corp. issued a significant number of restricted common stock shares and options to its officers and employees as part of its 2024 annual compensation review. This issuance included 1,844,118 shares and options to purchase 464,000 shares under the company’s 2021 Equity Incentive Plan, demonstrating a strategic move to incentivize and retain key personnel. The company’s board also approved cash bonuses for several executives, underscoring its commitment to rewarding leadership and aligning employee interests with company goals.

More about Pedevco

YTD Price Performance: -4.44%

Average Trading Volume: 124,383

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $76.07M

See more insights into PED stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.