Pebble Group Completes Share Buyback and Cancellation

Pebble Group PLC (GB:PEBB) has released an update.

Pebble Group PLC has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 9,442 of its ordinary shares on September 24, 2024, at a uniform price of 0.54 GBP per share, as part of its share buyback program initiated on August 8, 2024. Following the transaction, the company will have 165,996,240 shares in issue, each with one voting right. This action could influence the company’s stock market performance and is a key detail for shareholders monitoring their stake in the company.

For further insights into GB:PEBB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.