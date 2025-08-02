Pearson PLC Reports Steady Growth Amid Strategic Advancements

Pearson PLC ( (PSO) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pearson PLC presented to its investors.

Pearson PLC is a global leader in the education sector, providing digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data to facilitate lifelong learning.

In its interim results for the first half of 2025, Pearson PLC reported a 2% increase in underlying sales and adjusted operating profit, despite facing currency headwinds. The company is on track to meet its 2025 guidance, with expectations of stronger growth in the second half of the year.

Key financial highlights include a strong free cash flow increase of £129 million to £156 million, and a 5% increase in the interim dividend. Strategic advancements were made through partnerships with tech giants like Microsoft and Google Cloud, as well as the acquisition of eDynamic Learning to bolster its Early Careers strategy. The company also noted progress in AI-powered product development and expansion into adjacent markets.

Pearson’s management remains confident in achieving its 2025 targets, with a focus on AI innovation and strategic partnerships to drive future growth. The company anticipates mid-single-digit sales growth over the medium term, supported by a strong balance sheet and continued investment in its core and emerging markets.

