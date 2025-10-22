Pearson PLC Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pearson PLC has announced the purchase of 295 of its ordinary shares at a price of 1,093 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing £350 million share buyback program. This transaction is a continuation of the second £175 million tranche of the buyback initiative, which aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PSON) stock is a Buy with a £1495.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pearson stock, see the GB:PSON Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PSON Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PSON is a Outperform.

Pearson’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives, particularly in Higher Education and Enterprise Learning. However, challenges in revenue growth and specific segments, along with mixed technical indicators, temper the outlook. The company’s valuation is fair, with a reasonable P/E ratio and dividend yield, supporting a stable investment profile.

More about Pearson

Pearson PLC is a major player in the education industry, offering a wide range of educational products and services. The company focuses on providing digital learning solutions and educational content to schools, universities, and individual learners worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,896,221

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.94B

