Pearson Appoints Costis Maglaras as Non-Executive Director

Pearson ( (GB:PSON) ) has provided an announcement.

Pearson has announced the appointment of Costis Maglaras as an independent Non-Executive Director, effective November 1, 2025. Maglaras, who is the Dean of Columbia Business School, brings extensive expertise in business transformation and innovative technologies, including AI and blockchain. His appointment is expected to bolster Pearson’s strategy in supporting educators and learners amid the evolving global business landscape. His technological and academic background is seen as a valuable asset to Pearson’s ongoing efforts to adapt to the dynamic shifts in learning and skilling.

Spark’s Take on GB:PSON Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PSON is a Outperform.

Pearson’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives, particularly in Higher Education and Enterprise Learning. However, challenges in revenue growth and specific segments, along with mixed technical indicators, temper the outlook. The company’s valuation is fair, with a reasonable P/E ratio and dividend yield, supporting a stable investment profile.

More about Pearson

Pearson is a global leader in lifelong learning, providing digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data to customers in nearly 200 countries. The company is dedicated to creating impactful learning experiences and is committed to helping individuals achieve personal breakthroughs through education.

Average Trading Volume: 1,772,601

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.2B

