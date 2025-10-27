Pearl Gull Iron Ltd to Sell Cockatoo Island Project in Strategic Move

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pearl Gull Iron Ltd ( (AU:PLG) ) has shared an update.

Pearl Gull Iron Limited has entered into a binding agreement to sell its Cockatoo Island Project for A$4.5 million in cash, a 4% equity interest in Crestlink Pty Ltd, and royalties on materials extracted from the project. This transaction, subject to shareholder approval, is expected to complete in Q4 2025 and reflects Pearl Gull’s strategy to identify new projects and growth opportunities, potentially impacting its operations and market positioning.

More about Pearl Gull Iron Ltd

Pearl Gull Iron Limited is an Australian company operating in the mining industry, focusing on iron ore projects. The company is involved in exploration and development activities, with a market focus on generating value for shareholders through strategic asset management and growth opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 762,319

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

