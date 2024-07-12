Pearl Gull Iron Ltd Announces Shareholder Meeting

Pearl Gull Iron Ltd (AU:PLG) has released an update.

Pearl Gull Iron Limited has announced a General Meeting for shareholders to be held at their Subiaco, Western Australia office on August 13, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to vote online or via proxy, with instructions due by August 11. The company emphasizes the importance of the meeting and advises shareholders to consult with professional advisers if in doubt.

