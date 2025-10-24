Peab Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance with Improved Profit and Cash Flow

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Peab reported a strong third quarter for 2025, showing improvements in net sales, operating margin, and cash flow, driven by positive trends in civil engineering and paving operations. Despite a slight decrease in net sales for the first nine months, the company maintained a stable order backlog and reduced net debt, indicating robust financial health and operational efficiency.

Peab is a Nordic construction company with 13,000 employees and net sales of SEK 58 billion. It focuses on local presence and resource utilization to develop and build infrastructure and premises, with its headquarters located in Förslöv, Sweden. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 232,517

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK22.39B

