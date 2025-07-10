PDS Biotechnology Completes Recruitment for Clinical Trial

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PDS Biotechnology ( (PDSB) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 10, 2025, PDS Biotechnology announced the completion of patient recruitment for Stage 1 of a clinical trial involving its PDS01ADC therapeutic for metastatic colorectal cancer. The trial, led by the National Cancer Institute, met criteria for expansion into Stage 2, indicating promising results and potential advancements in cancer treatment.

Spark’s Take on PDSB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PDSB is a Neutral.

PDSB’s overall score reflects the typical high-risk, high-reward nature of early-stage biotech firms. The company’s strong clinical progress and cash position are significant positives, but financial sustainability and valuation concerns due to ongoing losses and reliance on external funding temper the outlook. Technical indicators suggest some positive momentum, albeit with caution.

More about PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology is a late-stage immunotherapy company focused on transforming how the immune system targets and kills cancers. The company is advancing its lead program in advanced HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell cancers and is involved in multiple phase 2 trials for various cancer indications.

Average Trading Volume: 520,552

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $58.05M

