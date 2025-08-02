PCCW Limited Reports Strong Growth in H1 2025

Pccw Limited ( (PCCWY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pccw Limited presented to its investors.

PCCW Limited, a Hong Kong-based company, operates in the telecommunications and media sectors, offering services such as video streaming, free TV broadcasting, and telecommunications through its subsidiary HKT Limited. The company is known for its diverse content offerings and strategic partnerships across Southeast Asia and beyond.

In its latest earnings report for the first half of 2025, PCCW Limited announced a 7% increase in revenue, reaching HK$18,922 million, with a significant contribution from its video streaming service, Viu, which saw a 27% growth in subscription and advertising revenues. The company also reported a consolidated profit increase of 116% to HK$758 million.

Key financial highlights include a 4% revenue growth for HKT to HK$17,322 million and a 10% increase in OTT Business revenue to HK$1,194 million. The company’s EBITDA rose by 6% to HK$6,010 million, driven by a 51% increase in the OTT Business EBITDA. Despite a loss attributable to equity holders narrowing to HK$445 million, the company declared an interim dividend of 9.77 HK cents per share.

Looking ahead, PCCW Limited remains focused on expanding its regional video streaming and entertainment operations while leveraging HKT’s market leadership. The company aims to achieve sustainable growth and maintain stable shareholder returns through a prudent dividend policy.

